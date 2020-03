“I take no solace in the prospect of history listing me among the righteous few who denounced the captain of a ship that sank. We can and we must aspire to more than this. We must conspire to take the helm.”

– Jonathan Smucker, Hegemony How-To: A Roadmap for Radicals (via lies)

