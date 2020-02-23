lauraannegilman:Dem 1: Man, I like Bernie’s progressive platform, but people are going to get…
Dem 1: Man, I like Bernie’s progressive platform, but people are going to get driven away by the “socialist” label.
E Warren: *waves enthusiastically*
Dem 2: Yeah, it’s hard to imagine white suburban soccer moms voting for Bernie, especially in the Midwest…
E Warren: Hi! I’m literally a former white suburban soccer mom! I’ve still got the minivan!
Dem 2: And Buttigieg is so smart– like ridiculously smart… but too centrist for me.
E Warren: *stares in Harvard Law professor*
Dem 1: I worry about voting for Bloomberg. He does great ads, but he’s got all those serious issues around race I don’t think I can get past.
E Warren: *holds up first place ranking on the 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Candidate Scorecard*
Dem 2: And have you heard some of the shit he’s said about women? Why can’t we have a candidate that respects women?
E Warren: *stares in woman*
Dem 1: Ah, I just don’t know who to vote for. Biden? It kind of feels like he’s too moderate, but I like that he has experience in the Senate.
E Warren: *polishes “Senator” name tag
Dem 2: I dunno. Amy Klobuchar is definitely a tough woman, and it would be nice to see a woman in the White House, but I think she’s too moderate for me.
E. Warren: *high fives Klobuchar, because GO GIRL, proceeds to check if she is, in fact, invisible.
Dem 1: I just don’t know. If feels like we don’t have a clear best choice.
E. Warren: *looks down at dog Bailey* You can see me, right?
Bailey: Woof!
E. Warren: Good boy. *smiles for five millionth selfie.*
#Warren2020 #DreamBigFight
—attributed to Emily Holmes
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190982166361.
Tags: politics, after super tuesday will be time to reassess maybe, but for now im all warren all the time, with no offense to the bernie supporters i love, but i believe she’s head and shoulders above them all, and as long as i’m lucky enough, to live in the world where she’s running, i’m believing in that future.