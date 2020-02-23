pipcomix:

Goats are what is called a precocial species, which means that shortly after birth they are able to do many thimgs on their own, such as standing, walking, eating, and embezzlement pipcomix: Having seen some births now i can say that dog birth is amazing cos they just slip n slide out one after the other like a little conveyor belt. And theyre so little and unformed. And then UNGULATE BIRTHS … are amazing for the opposite reason which is that 10mins after being born they are filing their taxes. Unless they are goats, in which case they are committing tax fraud instead

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190982032316.

Tags: i gave a bird talk last week, on geese, in the course of which, there was a slide about precocisl goslings, if i’d seen this post, i would so have made this joke, it would have killed.