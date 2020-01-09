« hideki-koga:ハイイロチュウヒ（Hen Harrier）
greenandflex:just another winter afternoon

just another winter afternoon

Tags: birds, so, you know, in which case, there it is, alhu, the original poster tags them rufous hummingbird, but I think these are mostly probably allen's, the difference is kind of academic, and there are allen'ses with green backs, but I think I saw something that indicated, the op is in socal?, prolly allen's by date and location, not just by plumage pattern, none of this matters here, but I'm kind of a must-ID-all-photos-to-species person, in summary: enjoy your lovely Selasphorus sp. birb, who doesn't care at all, what label some especially nerdy categorizers, assign to him.

