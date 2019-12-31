fatchance:Anna’s hummingbird (Calypte anna) visiting yellow…
Anna’s hummingbird (Calypte anna) visiting yellow chuparose flowers (Justicia californica). At Tohono Chul, Tucson, Arizona.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189986796632.
