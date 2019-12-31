taxonomy-blog: White fir with a distorted topAbies concolor C…

« riverwindphotography:© riverwindphotography, December, 2019

White fir with a distorted top

taxonomy-blog:

White fir with a distorted top
Abies concolor

C Famartin, CC 3.0

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189982383772.

