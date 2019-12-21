occasionallybirds:

The recycling squad I must say its a little eerie walking through an empty parking lot on a gray day and finding vultures in the trees and on top of all the buildings, dumpsters, and any available man-made perch. Black vultures (Coragyps atratus) Turkey vulture (red head) (Cathartes aura) July 23, 2019 Near the public pool at Marsh Creek State Park, Downingtown, PA

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189801571406.

