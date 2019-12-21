occasionallybirds: The recycling squad I must say its a little…
The recycling squad
I must say its a little eerie walking through an empty parking lot on a gray day and finding vultures in the trees and on top of all the buildings, dumpsters, and any available man-made perch.
Black vultures (Coragyps atratus)
Turkey vulture (red head) (Cathartes aura)
July 23, 2019
Near the public pool at Marsh Creek State Park, Downingtown, PA
