its-more-than-just-a-fantasy:

Official poster for FX’s A Christmas Carol, starring Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy. Premieres December 19th. Can’t wait to see this. A Christmas Carol is my fave Charles Dickens’ tale

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189803516576.

Tags: i mean, i think, this was so good, super dark, but so perfect for today, we’re living through a dark time, downright dickensian, so it’s appropriate, dickens, were he alive today, would approve.