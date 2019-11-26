witch-of-the-west-country:It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one…
It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one of the things he knew nothing about. I just wondered if Ohio was a little…. Special.
Slipknot is from Iowa.
Ohio is the state in the midwest with the most pro-life billboards I’ve ever had to drive through 🙄
Can anyone explain Ohio to me in simple terms?
For context, I’m English and I was talking to someone from Ohio and they don’t know who Slipknot are.
If anyone I know can speak to this it’s @whatwentwrong.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189310572146.