witch-of-the-west-country:It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one…

witch-of-the-west-country:

It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one of the things he knew nothing about. I just wondered if Ohio was a little…. Special.

miss-oddity-october:

Slipknot is from Iowa.

Ohio is the state in the midwest with the most pro-life billboards I’ve ever had to drive through 🙄

witch-of-the-west-country:

Can anyone explain Ohio to me in simple terms?

For context, I’m English and I was talking to someone from Ohio and they don’t know who Slipknot are.

If anyone I know can speak to this it’s @whatwentwrong.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189310572146.

