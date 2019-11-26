witch-of-the-west-country:

It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one of the things he knew nothing about. I just wondered if Ohio was a little…. Special. miss-oddity-october: Slipknot is from Iowa. Ohio is the state in the midwest with the most pro-life billboards I’ve ever had to drive through 🙄 witch-of-the-west-country: Can anyone explain Ohio to me in simple terms? For context, I’m English and I was talking to someone from Ohio and they don’t know who Slipknot are.

If anyone I know can speak to this it’s @whatwentwrong.

