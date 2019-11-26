« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
witch-of-the-west-country:It wasn’t that I thought Slipknot was from Ohio. It’s just one… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189310438276.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sunrise, goleta beach park.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 6:17 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.