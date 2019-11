trulyvincent:

Charles Rollo Peters (1862 – 1928), “Croissant de lune”

Fun facts: celestial geometry being how it is, you can tell that this is a morning conjunction with a very old moon. It should be possible to date it, like I did for the young-moon evening conjunction in my favorite Friedrich painting, A Walk at Dusk.

