mostlythemarsh:

Interested Hawk

I’m thinking that’s a Peregrine Falcon, maybe.

Also: fun fact: this month’s fandom obsession that has taken me unawares is… shorebirds! The fall shorebird migration is happening and it’s AWESOME.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187282769121.

Tags: birds, soooo many birds.