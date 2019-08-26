« sparrowsriver: Sky Hues #clouds #cloudzdelight #sky #sky_hues…

mostlythemarsh: As One It’s hard for me to express how much I…

mostlythemarsh:

As One

It’s hard for me to express how much I would love to go birdwatching with @mostlythemarsh.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187282557986.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 6:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.