thentherewasfury: wow i genuinely forgot how much i fucking love fury road and how many miles of…

wow i genuinely forgot how much i fucking love fury road and how many miles of barbed wire that movie disentangled from around my heart.

there was something in there. the, like, literal rock foundation of respect–i think. the hope. before we the americans elected trump, before brexit, before the world started just outright trying to burn itself alive.

maybe that’s a good thing to go back to, now–that respect, that hope. that entire movie is “home can be fixed even if it’s fucked up,” and, well, we’re doing a hell of a lot of fucking up right now as a species. but maybe we can fix it. we just have to dig in our heels and bleed a little about it.

god i forgot what genuinely liking something without qualifications or reservations felt like–that’s a weird fucking feeling.

