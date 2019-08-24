« thentherewasfury: wow i genuinely forgot how much i fucking love fury road and how many miles of…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187235684958.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, mule deer, my photos, indiana summit.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 7:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.