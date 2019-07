permagrinphoto:

American Bittern

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186310961558.

Tags: birds, closer..., anyway, oops, ambi, fun fact: this is a species i do not have in sb county, i know a place that allegedly has them, i've tried a few times, then I found out i was trespassing on a military base, , I did in fact see one of these, just barely, with just barely identifiable photos, it was a major effort all around, but I saw the bird yay!.