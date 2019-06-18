« rachel-brosnahan: Billie Lourd as Gigi in Booksmart (2019) dir….
leia-organa: Good morning, winner. Take a deep breath. Good…. »

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185680469691.

Tags: and in conclusion, booksmart, okay i’ll stop now, to spare yalls dashes, there’ll be some more spaced out in the queue, in a few weeks, pls see booksmart.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 7:17 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.