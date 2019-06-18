leia-organa:

Good morning, winner. Take a deep breath. Good. You’re ready to dominate this day. You’ve worked harder than everyone, and that’s why you’re a champion. You understand that greatness takes sacrifice. Visualize what you still want to achieve. Stand atop the mountain of your success and look down at everyone who’s ever doubted you. Fuck those losers. Fuck them in their stupid fucking faces. BOOKSMART (2019) dir. Olivia Wilde.

warren 2020 bumper sticker