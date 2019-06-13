« klemannlee: “The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to” …
sparrowsriver: Country Sunrise #sunrise #sky_brilliance #sky… »

B/c I’m that way:Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus…

B/c I’m that way:

Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185576193771.

Tags: birds, yhbl.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 4:54 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.