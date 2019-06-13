« mostlythemarsh: In. Out.

klemannlee: “The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to” …

klemannlee:

“The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to”   –   Carl Sandburg

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185570216127.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 12:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.