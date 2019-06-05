aspiringwarriorlibrarian: If global warming is inevitable, then I’m gonna fight for every tenth of a…
If global warming is inevitable, then I’m gonna fight for every tenth of a degree. If fascism is inevitable, then I’m gonna save as many people as I can. This world is turning into a horror movie? Then I’ll become the final girl.
I’m done being worn down by reality. It’s time for reality to take some wearing from me.
