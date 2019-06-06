« aspiringwarriorlibrarian: If global warming is inevitable, then I’m gonna fight for every tenth of a…

trulyvincent:Claude Monet

trulyvincent:

Claude Monet

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185407778913.

Tags: all the monet.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 7:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.