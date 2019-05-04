« whitneyavalon:Pobody’s nerfect – except probably Janet from “The…
thewdep: I banded my first babies of the season today. They are… »

kaiyves replied to your photoset “a-solitary-sea-rover: What nobody told us about attending…

kaiyves
replied to your photoset “a-solitary-sea-rover:

What nobody told us about attending the…”

@lies​ I think about this post a lot too and sometimes I get sad when I see it because my life can’t always be so awesome.

It was a great weekend, a fantastic weekend, but everyday life just seems so boring in comparison.

I can imagine. But look at the photos! You were there! You got to schmooze with all of them, which is just mind-blowing to me. Having watched all the videos but never having met any of them in person, I can only imagine what that was like.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184658666686.

Tags: kaiyves.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 8:38 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.