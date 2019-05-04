

Day 1 Black Capped Vireo (BCVI) nestlings. So tiny. So pink.



Day 7 BCVI nestling. At this age we can band them, giving them an identifying aluminum band.



Day 11 BCVI nestling. At this point, he is a fledgling, about to take his first little flying attempts.



Adult male BCVI. He is in at least his second breeding season. I named this one Clint.

thewdep:

I banded my first babies of the season today. They are incredibly kicky. In case anyone was wondering here is the life of a Black Capped Vireo summed up in about 4 photos. Once they hatch they are the ugliest cutest naked things ever. Then they start to resemble weird porcupines before morphing into grumpy old men in bird form and then finally after a winter spent in Mexico, they turn into very handsome birds with adult plumage. Someone ask me about the bird drama, I know all the drama

