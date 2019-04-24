Wandering Tattler (Tringa incana)

Santa Barbara Harbor breakwater, 2019-04-24

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184416066426.

Tags: birds, well, sometimes, most of the time, and there they are, wata, my photos, wandering tattler, i go out to try to see a particular bird, usually to work on my county year list, and I fail, but once in a while, i'm not even technically chasing, i just know a species should be around, and i think to myself, i bet there could be one or two of them *there*, and i go there, that was this bird this morning, this puts me at 221 for the year, i'm 3 ahead of mark, but for the record, this whole gamification of birdwatching, is deeply silly.