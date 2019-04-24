« Wandering Tattler (Tringa incana)Santa Barbara Harbor…

that-crazy-scorpio-man: Pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus…

that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184418498375.

Tags: birds, piwo.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.