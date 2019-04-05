“We are not very good at telling stories about a hundred people doing things or considering that the qualities that matter in saving a valley or changing the world are mostly not physical courage and violent clashes but the ability to coordinate and inspire and connect with lots of other people and create stories about what could be and how we get there.”

– Rebecca Solnit: When the Hero is the Problem

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183980938000.

