thisherelight:

I’m more in love with winter landscapes than I ever have been. finding a new relationship with blues and finally being able to record the subtle orange-gold light laying over a tree branch has just made the whole world electric for me.

I’m failing miserably at my 250 sunsets this year goal and I guess I have to be okay with that. stupidly expensive gear sadly doesn’t pay for itself. everything is a trade off, and something I try to keep in mind is 10 years or 20 years is a long time. you can do a lot even if you just nibble at things.