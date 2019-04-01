that-crazy-scorpio-man: Male eastern towhee (Pipilo…
Male eastern towhee (Pipilo erythrophthalmus). So glad they respond to bird calls. This one was eager to chat it up with me.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183879836348.
Male eastern towhee (Pipilo erythrophthalmus). So glad they respond to bird calls. This one was eager to chat it up with me.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183879836348.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 5:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.