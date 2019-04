hiimlesphotos:

Pausing

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183875424596.

Tags: birds, acwo, this one is a male, I recently learned how to tell males from females, when I put together a class on local woodpeckers, was amusing to me, that I've watched them for years without ever realizing that, the difference is subtle, but obvious once you know what to look for.