sugiichi: Anas strepera…
Anas strepera [オカヨシガモ,Gadwall]
トモエガモと同じ池にオカヨシガモの群れもいました。
他のカモと違って、陸には寄り付かず池の中央でまったりお昼寝。
夕暮れ近くになって、ようやく顔をあげて動き始めました。
でも、近くには来てくれません(^^;;
12月下旬撮影
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183795497981.
Anas strepera [オカヨシガモ,Gadwall]
トモエガモと同じ池にオカヨシガモの群れもいました。
他のカモと違って、陸には寄り付かず池の中央でまったりお昼寝。
夕暮れ近くになって、ようやく顔をあげて動き始めました。
でも、近くには来てくれません(^^;;
12月下旬撮影
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183795497981.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.