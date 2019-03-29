« quotemadness: “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world…

sugiichi: Anas strepera…

sugiichi:

Anas strepera [オカヨシガモ,Gadwall]

トモエガモと同じ池にオカヨシガモの群れもいました。

他のカモと違って、陸には寄り付かず池の中央でまったりお昼寝。

夕暮れ近くになって、ようやく顔をあげて動き始めました。

でも、近くには来てくれません(^^;;

12月下旬撮影

