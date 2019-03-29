sugiichi:

Anas strepera [オカヨシガモ,Gadwall] トモエガモと同じ池にオカヨシガモの群れもいました。 他のカモと違って、陸には寄り付かず池の中央でまったりお昼寝。 夕暮れ近くになって、ようやく顔をあげて動き始めました。 でも、近くには来てくれません(^^;; 12月下旬撮影

