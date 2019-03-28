quotemadness:

“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

It’s been a while since I did one of these. It’s a really nice line, and Liv Tyler delivers it awesomely in the movie. But it’s not Tolkien.

Well, at least it’s not this particular Tolkien. Though maybe it was his distant relative, Just Kidding Kidding Tolkien?

