lies: “I’m increasingly attracted by the idea that there can be at least small pockets where life…
lies:
“I’m increasingly attracted by the idea that there can be at least small pockets where life and character and beauty and meaning continue. If I could help protect one of those from destruction, maybe that would be enough. Maybe it would be more than most people do.”
— paulkingsnorth from “It’s the End of the World As We Know It… And He Feels Fine.”
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183603118755.
Tags: 2359.