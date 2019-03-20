lies: “I’m increasingly attracted by the idea that there can be at least small pockets where life…

« sagek253: culturenlifestyle: Steve Axford Captures Strange And…

“I’m increasingly attracted by the idea that there can be at least small pockets where life and character and beauty and meaning continue. If I could help protect one of those from destruction, maybe that would be enough. Maybe it would be more than most people do.”

paulkingsnorth from “It’s the End of the World As We Know It… And He Feels Fine.”

