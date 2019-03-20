sagek253: culturenlifestyle: Steve Axford Captures Strange And…

culturenlifestyle:

Steve Axford Captures Strange And Undocumented Australian Fungi

Steve Axford is a photographer on a mission to discover a thread of alien fungi, which has never been captured before. Axford lives in the Northern Rivers of New South Wales and has ample opportunity to explore the undisturbed habitat and wildlife located in that region. Armed with his lens, Axford travels in the latter territory to photograph species of mushroom and fungi that science has no name for yet. He snaps images of fungi. lichen, moulds – each distinct in color, shape and texture.

Sprouting from the damp soil like exotic corals and psychedelic umbrellas, their shape conflicts with the native fauna and flora, which gives us a small sense of the overwhelming way in which nature operates right under our noses.

Axford aims to exhibit the aesthetic beauty of nature that is often sadly eclipsed by science. He takes his fascination for exposing obscure ecosystems, which have lived in isolation. He eliminates the objective aspect of nature by highlights its physical beauty through photography.