I don’t have a lot to offer in these moments, but I do have this: Anyone in touch with their heart, and their head, bursts out weeping sometimes.

Elizabeth Sawin, https://twitter.com/bethsawin/status/1100219696333369345

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183066974536.

Tags: climate change, dark mountain, 2359, elizabeth sawin.