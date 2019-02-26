« I don’t have a lot to offer in these moments, but I do have this: Anyone in touch with their…
weiszs:OLIVIA COLMANBest Actress at the 91st Academy Awards +…

weiszs:

OLIVIA COLMAN
Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards + people’s reactions

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183070942456.

