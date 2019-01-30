« Twitter (which for me is mostly US politics twitter, because I intentionally segregated my social…

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys)

Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182425299429.

Tags: birds, franklin trail, wcsp, white-crowned sparrow.

