Mountain Chickadee (Poecile gambeli)Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20

image

Mountain Chickadee (Poecile gambeli)

Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182431828110.

Tags: birds, franklin trail, moch, mountain chickadee, this is an action photo.

