anonsally replied to your photoset "Liftoff"
anonsally
replied to your photoset “Liftoff”
If you post enough pictures of it, I’ll know what a Say’s phoebe looks like and will recognise it when I see one in real life!
You’re ready. Go forth and behold their true splendor, which photographs cannot convey. 🙂
Oh, it might also help if you listen to a recording. Many times I’m alerted to their presence by hearing their plaintive, downslurred call.
https://www.xeno-canto.org/229319
