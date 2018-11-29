anonsally replied to your photoset “Liftoff” If you…

anonsally

If you post enough pictures of it, I’ll know what a Say’s phoebe looks like and will recognise it when I see one in real life!

You’re ready. Go forth and behold their true splendor, which photographs cannot convey. 🙂

Oh, it might also help if you listen to a recording. Many times I’m alerted to their presence by hearing their plaintive, downslurred call.

https://www.xeno-canto.org/229319

