debunkshy:

Clark’s Grebe

Union Reservoir, CO

13 July 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179772023920.

Tags: birds, yeah, oh, it's like, clgr, being able to distinguish, between clgr and wegr, is one of those things i wouldnt have thought id be able to do, a year ago, but once you learn the diffefences, clark’s grebe.