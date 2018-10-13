lies:

They’re breathtakingly attractive. Also: great news! You’re surrounded by them! Get a pair of binoculars (any binoculars will do), go to one of those red hotspots where they’ve been reported in the last 30 days, and SEE ONE! I feel like maybe I should drive up there and provide guide services. It is Very Important That You See This Bird. 🙂

Today’s entry in the World’s Classiest Birb competition:

I’m telling you, @anonsally, can’t walk out your door with a pair of bins without running into one.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179031217501.

Tags: birds, saph.