lies: They’re breathtakingly attractive. Also: great news! You’re surrounded by them! Get a pair of…
lies:
They’re breathtakingly attractive. Also: great news! You’re surrounded by them!
Get a pair of binoculars (any binoculars will do), go to one of those red hotspots where they’ve been reported in the last 30 days, and SEE ONE!
I feel like maybe I should drive up there and provide guide services. It is Very Important That You See This Bird. 🙂
Today’s entry in the World’s Classiest Birb competition:
I’m telling you, @anonsally, can’t walk out your door with a pair of bins without running into one.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179031217501.