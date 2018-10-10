marya-nikolaevna

replied to your post “your faramir post ruined the character for me a bit, thanks so much….”

This policing is ridiculous, i’m so sorry you got this ask. People are responsible for their own fandom experience tbh, it’s they themselves who need to curate what they consume..No one forced them to read your meta and it’s not like you were spreading mindless negativity either? It was a simple book to screen comparison. And by the way, i remember following you after reading that Faramir meta specifically ��❤.

Well, as I mentioned, I kind of like getting anonymous hate. Not enough to actively troll for it or anything. And not to minimize what a horrible thing it is generally; I realize that my enjoying it is a privilege that results from the fact that I almost never get it. I’m sure the novelty would wear off REAL quick if it was a steady thing.

But… anything that got someone as awesome as you to follow my tumblr is a win for sure, whether or not it comes with the bonus of generating anonymous hate. 😜😀👍

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178933283596.

Tags: marya-nikolaevna.