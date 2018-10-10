« marya-nikolaevna replied to your post “your faramir post ruined the character for me a bit, thanks…

bofransson:Alpine Pool – John Singer Sargent (American, Florence…

bofransson:

Alpine Pool – John Singer Sargent (American, Florence 1856–1925 London)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178934185468.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.