bofransson:Alpine Pool – John Singer Sargent (American, Florence…
Alpine Pool – John Singer Sargent (American, Florence 1856–1925 London)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178934185468.
Tags: all the sargent.
Alpine Pool – John Singer Sargent (American, Florence 1856–1925 London)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178934185468.
Tags: all the sargent.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.