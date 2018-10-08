« windandwater:Glacier National Park: Wild Goose Island at Dusk

Townsend’s Warbler (Setophaga townsendi)

I never see a Townsend’s Warbler without a little jolt of excitement. This one was gleaning insects in a cedar at the local cemetery.

