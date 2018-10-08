monthoffearart: “The Bloofer Lady”by Abigail LarsonInstagram |…

monthoffearart:

“The Bloofer Lady”

by Abigail Larson Instagram | Twitter

www.abigaillarson.com Week two of the 2018 Month of Fear challenge: “Beauty” Continuing my “Dracula” series, with the theme this week being “beauty” I thought of the children near Whitby telling local police they had been lured away by “a bloofer lady” (”bloofer” being a child’s pronunciation of “beautiful”) only to be discovered in the morning bearing two small, bleeding wounds on their necks…

