« Townsend’s Warbler (Setophaga townsendi)I never see a Townsend’s…

monthoffearart: “The Bloofer Lady”by Abigail LarsonInstagram |…

monthoffearart:

“The Bloofer Lady”
by Abigail Larson

Instagram | Twitter
www.abigaillarson.com

Week two of the 2018 Month of Fear challenge: “Beauty”

Continuing my “Dracula” series, with the theme this week being “beauty” I thought of the children near Whitby telling local police they had been lured away by “a bloofer lady” (”bloofer” being a child’s pronunciation of “beautiful”) only to be discovered in the morning bearing two small, bleeding wounds on their necks…

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178856642256.

Tags: abigail larson.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 8th, 2018 at 8:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.