sage-bird: Common Tern Outer Green Island, Maine #302Several…

sage-bird:

Common Tern Outer Green Island, Maine

#302

Several of these have been seen lately at Ocean Beach Park, out west of Lompoc. It’s an hour and half drive for me, so I can’t just up and go, but new county year birds are hard to come by past #300, so last Saturday I set the alarm for 0430 and tried for them.

And… nope. Lots of terns on the sandbar across the bay from the only accessible spot; I stared through my spotting scope for as long as I had, but no luck.

I came home, but later that day a report came in from someone who’d seen them out there shortly after I left. Sigh.

Fast-forward to this morning. I wanted to play with the new camera, so I headed down to the end of Linden Avenue (5 minutes from home) before work to take pictures of gulls. And…

Hello, Common Tern! 😀👍

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178191098396.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, cote.