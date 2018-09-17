« sage-bird: Common Tern Outer Green Island, Maine #302Several…

sylvia-morris:what have you done? what have i done?

sylvia-morris:

what have you done? what have i done?

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178191189336.

Tags: wow.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 1:27 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.