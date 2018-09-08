« brooklynbridgebirds: OvenbirdBrooklyn Bridge Park, Pier…

leahberman: sierra summerConvict Lake in the Sherwin Range of…

leahberman:

sierra summer

Convict Lake in the Sherwin Range of the Sierra Nevada in California, United States.

instagram

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177886256050.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at 5:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.