renatagrieco:

August 24, 2015 – Baird’s Sandpiper (Calidris bairdii)

Requested by: derbytup

These small shorebirds nest in the high Arctic and northern Canada, where they spend most of the summer. Their migration brings them across the United States’ Great Plains and down through Central America to the coastlines of Chile and Argentina for the winter. Their diet includes many varieties of insects and other invertebrates. After arriving in the Arctic, females must survive for four days with no food and little body fat while laying a clutch of eggs that can weigh up to 120% of their bodyweight. After hatching, chicks are cared for by both parents, though the females often leave for migration before the males. The migration from the Arctic to South America is over 9,300 miles (about 15,000 kilometers) and many make the trip in as little as five weeks.