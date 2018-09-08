brooklynbridgebirds: OvenbirdBrooklyn Bridge Park, Pier…

« leahberman: poppy dazeantelope valley poppy reserve,…
Ovenbird
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1

The latest cool rarity to show up locally was an Ovenbird reported yesterday in Goleta. Since I’d already used my lunch break to chase the Vermilion Flycatcher I couldn’t get away, so I had to cross my fingers and hope it would still be there this morning.

I was on the right path through the Coronado Butterfly Preserve’s eucalyptus grove as it was getting light, and almost the first bird I was able to make out was the Ovenbird doing its weird chicken-like walk down the path right in front of me.

So cool. 🙂

